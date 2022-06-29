New sewer covers

Santo Domingo, DR

The Santo Domingo Aqueduct and Sewerage Corporation (CAASD), Felipe Suberví, presented the new covers that will be placed in the sanitary registers of Greater Santo Domingo to ensure the safety of the citizens and the integrity of the sewerage infrastructure.

The official explained that the new covers were made of reinforced fiberglass, very functional and resistant to heavy traffic, and a security system to prevent them from being stolen.

He also said that this material does not represent an attraction for unscrupulous people who have been given the task of stealing the cast iron ones to sell them, endangering the lives of pedestrians and the distribution networks of drinking water and sanitary sewage.

A total of 500 covers will be installed out of 2,000, which is the goal. They support about 40 tons of weight and cost around 11,000 pesos per unit.

“The function of these covers is to allow the inspection chambers, the drinking water and sanitary sewerage registers not to be open and serve to provide maintenance when required to the sewerage networks, in addition to offering greater safety to people and vehicles,” said Suberví.

The CAASD director informed during a press conference held at the institution that the program to change the covers of the sanitary sewerage system will begin at this stage in the National District’s main roads. Still, the idea is to cover all of Greater Santo Domingo.

Theft

He assured us that the theft of maintenance hole covers had been one of the main concerns of his administration in the CAASD.

Report of the Listín.

Last April, Listín Diario published a report stating that essential roads of the capital and their sidewalks have become dangerous for the vehicular and pedestrian circulation due to the considerable number of holes that have remained open for more than a year.

The lack of these scupper covers and grills is because unscrupulous people steal them without considering the damage they cause to the population.