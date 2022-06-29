Tropical disturbance passes south of DR

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) reported this Wednesday that it is monitoring the potential tropical cyclone “two” that is located over the Caribbean Sea, approximately 320 kilometers east of Curaçao.

This phenomenon has maximum sustained winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour.

The system will be transiting “very south of the country” in the next 48 hours and due to its position and displacement, for the moment, it does not pose a danger to the country.