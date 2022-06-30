Dominican Gov. aims to fight crime real time

Santo Domingo.- The Armed Forces and the National Police already have a modern technological platform through which crime can be analytically monitored on a national scale, investigating detainees and complaints made in real time.

Through the Comprehensive Management, Command and Control System (Sidcom), presented yesterday at a ceremony headed by President Luis Abinader at the C5i Monitoring Center of the Ministry of Defense, all complaints, criminal acts and police actions are mapped and based on there it generates a criminal prospective that will serve to determine preventive patrolling.

“Unfortunately, the Police were at the lowest level in terms of technology and we are starting to do that.”