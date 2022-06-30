Dominican Republic raises light bill

Santo Domingo.- Starting tomorrow, the Government will once again adjust the electricity rate. It will be 9% for residential customers who consume up to 300 kWh and 7.6% for small businesses, which together represent around 80% of users regulated by electricity distribution companies.

The measure is part of the gradual and quarterly dismantling of the electricity subsidy with a view to 2026.

In monetary terms, for residential customers who consume between 0 and 300 kilowatt hours, the adjustment means an increase, on average, of 115.03 pesos compared to the rate established in the quarter that ends today, reported the Superintendence of Electricity.