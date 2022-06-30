More deaths from motorcycle accidents

Santo Domingo, DR

Deaths from motorcycle accidents have become a scourge in the Dominican Republic, where out of every ten people who lose their lives in road accidents, seven are due to this cause.

The data was revealed by Mélido Agramonte, director of road safety at the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (INTRANT), who explained that between 2016 and 2020, 1,498 motorcyclists perished, which represents a rate of 14.6% per 100,000 inhabitants.

He explained that between 2016 and 2020, 78% of road accidents had been motorists, which worries the authorities.

“Through this citizen security and road safety mechanism, we must find a solution,” he added.

Another fact that stood out is that 70% of the people who die in motorcycle traffic accidents are between 15 and 39 years old.

Registration process

As of July 15, all motorists who travel on public roads without registering will be inspected in accordance with the provisions of Law 63-17.

The director warned the entity, Brigadier General Ramón A. Guzmán Peralta, who explained that to date, motorcyclists have been regularized in 17 provinces, but that those who have not yet done so in these places are on time.

PROMOTION

Use of the protective

helmet Road safety.

He stressed that in addition to guaranteeing citizen safety, with the registration of motorcycles, the government seeks to contribute to road safety by promoting the use of protective helmets.