Dominican Republic to have an Assets Forfeiture Law

Santo Domingo.- The heated debate between the legislators of the ruling party and the opposition could come to an end in the coming weeks when the bill for the Forfeiture of Illicit Assets is approved, a legal tool for the State to recover what was stolen.

That is the projection of president, Luis Abinader, who stated that approval would also be given to the modification to the Purchasing and Contracting Law to fine-tune transparency in the acquisition processes by the State.

The head of Government spoke as a commitment to the authorities of the United States embassy in the country, during the celebration of the 246th anniversary of that nation’s independence.