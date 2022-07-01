Rains are expected for this Friday, cyclone moves away from the country

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts a decrease in rainfall for this Friday because of the potential tropical cyclone. No.2 is moving away from Dominican territory.

However, its remnants could cause rains, especially in the afternoon and over the northwest, north, southeast, and Central Cordillera.

Likewise, the agency discontinued the meteorological alerts that it had issued in the event of possible urban flooding, flooding of rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as possible landslides.

The provinces where the alert is lifted are San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez and Hato Mayor.

The Onamet communicated through its weather report that it closely monitors the potential number two cyclone of the 2022 hurricane season this weekend. However, it is moving away from the Atlantic.

Regarding the heat, Onamet reported that temperatures would remain hot.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 32°C and 35°C, while the minimum will remain between 23°C and 25°C.