The wrath of climate change is reaching the country

The Dominican Republic does not compare in magnitude with large and industrialized countries in the emission of greenhouse gases that lead nature to extreme cycles of rain and drought and cause irreparable and increasing damage to the planet’s resources essential for the balance of life.

Despite the small contribution to the global calamity, due to its island condition, the country feels firsthand the rise in sea level and the fury of the waves associated with climate change with predictable and growing damage to the tourism industry, the pillar of the economy that has become more important in recent times.

Mr. Max Puig, vice president of the national body that monitors inclement weather and draws up strategies to deal with and mitigate it, attests that intense erosion of beaches and highways is already taking place on the Atlantic coast, effects associated with climate change.

Even though it is in a lower category in terms of environmental aggression, the Dominican Republic is committed to the concert of nations to move away from harmful uses, a goal that is in danger because electricity generation is still closely linked to fossil fuels, including the worst of all, which is coal a costly replacement.

It is reaffirmed that directing a massive investment in generators based on that material, universally objected to at the time, was a serious mistake.