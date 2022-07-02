Government grants loans to small entrepreneurs

Sanchez Ramirez, DR

Some 41.5 million pesos in loans were delivered yesterday Friday in the Cotuí municipality by Porfirio Peralta, general director of the National Council for the Promotion and Support of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Promipyme), together with President Luis Abinader.

The president and Porfirio Peralta delivered loans to Marielena Oviedo de Ramos, benefited with 230,000 pesos; Julio Cesar Flores, 400,000; Zenaida Vicente Jimenez, 700,000; Juan Carlos Guerrero, 1.5 million; Julio Damian Padilla Alonso, 1.8 million; Leonardo Galán 5.0 million. In his speech, the general director, Porfirio Peralta, informed that he committed to the government to contribute to developing MSMEs and creating jobs.

He recalled that this year 2022, Abinader decreed the government of Mipymes. Peralta highlighted the impact of micro and the extraordinary efforts of Cotuí entrepreneurs, which generate jobs. The general director of Promipyme highlighted that the delivery of loans benefited 244 medium-small entrepreneurs in the Sánchez Ramírez province. In that order, he informed that Promipyme had placed some 323 million to Cotuisanos, helping 3,000 small entrepreneurs.

Mission to transform

Promipyme is not only an institution to grant loans, but also to promote the transformation of the sector, Peralta said.

“We will not leave you alone; we will continue to strengthen them, and all those who meet their loans and pay up to 70% have the opportunity to renew their loans”, he added—during the delivery of loans held in the Geology Hall of the Juan Sánchez Ramírez Polytechnic Institute, the Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza. The table of honor was made up of President Abinader, José Ignacio Paliza, Porfirio Peralta, Governor Cristiana Rodríguez, Minister of Youth, Rafael Feliz, Senator Ricardo de los Santos, Minister without portfolio Geanilda Vásquez, Bienvenida Lazala, mayor of Cotuí. Luis Delgado, national treasurer.

BUSINESSES

Creation

The program for the Promotion and Support of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Promipyme) was created by decree 238-97 of May 16, 1997, to promote the efficiency, modernization, and growth of this sector, promoting their contributions to the national economy.

Promipyme helps MSMEs improve this sector’s productive efficiency, turning it into a wealth multiplier.