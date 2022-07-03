COE puts 10 provinces on yellow alert and another 5 on green alert due to increased rains

Today, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) upgraded ten provinces to yellow alerts, while five others were upgraded to green.

The COE’s decision is based on forecasts from the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), which indicate a considerable increase in rainfall tonight due to the passage of a tropical wave along the country’s southern coast.

It warns that there are extensive possibilities that it will interact with a trough at various levels of the troposphere and thus cause an unstable and humid environment.

The provinces placed on yellow alert are San Pedro de Macorís, Gran Santo Domingo, La Altagracia, Monte Plata, Azua and Pedernales. Also San Cristóbal, Peravia, La Romana and Barahona.

Meanwhile, San José de Ocoa, Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez, Hato Mayor and El Seibo are on green alert.

These alerts issued by the COE are part of the forecasts and suggestions for people to refrain from crossing rivers, streams, and creeks due to possible urban and flash floods caused by the rains.