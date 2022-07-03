Tropical Storm Colin forms

Early Saturday morning, tropical storm Colin formed near the coast of South Carolina, informed the director of the National Meteorological Office.

According to Gloria Ceballos, the phenomenon has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour.

“Due to its position and displacement this system does not represent danger for the DR,” the ONAMET director assured on her social networks.

Colin is forecast to leave heavy rains and storm gusts in The Carolinas over the weekend.

In addition, ONAMET observes a tropical wave about 160 kilometers from the Lesser Antilles, with a 10% chance of becoming a hurricane, in the next 48 hours, this is forecast to affect us starting Saturday night.

Details of the weather report for this Saturday

The weather conditions in the morning hours of Saturday will not present important modifications, Dominicans will enjoy many hours of sunshine and scattered clouds, however, at sunset, these atmospheric conditions will begin to change significantly with the effects of a trough and the approach of a tropical wave.

Both meteorological phenomena will maintain a favorable environment for the occurrence of downpours, thundershowers, and wind gusts, especially over the towns of the eastern, northeastern, southeastern and central mountain range regions, extending towards other points of the country during the night, and as the tropical wave approaches the Dominican territory.

