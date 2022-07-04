Dominican Republic indicts ex-Justice Minister

Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso, and Wilson Camacho, delivered midnight this Saturday the corruption case file Jellyfish (Medusa).

The indictment, of which the former Justice Minister Jean Alain Rodríguez is the main defendant, was filed in the Ciudad Nueva courthouse, in the Dominican capital.

Prosecutor Luisa Liranzo said the indictment, delivered exactly at 11:42pm, is one of the most complete cases, in terms of the number of evidence, with more than 50 defendants, more than 3,000 evidence, including money laundering, fraud against the State and embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars.