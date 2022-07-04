Former Minister of Health says COVID continues to grow

The former Minister of Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, considered this Monday that the COVID indicators in the country continue to show a growth of the disease even though the authorities insist that the pandemic has shown levels of improvement in the country.

Cardenas acknowledged that the health symptoms presented by those infected at present are milder because it is the omicron variant in most cases. However, he warned that the indicators warn that the country shows an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

He added that some people get sick with the virus and stay at home, so they are not registered in the official statistics on managing the pandemic in the Dominican Republic. “People buy their test at the pharmacy, take their test, and do their home confinement,” he said during an interview on the program El Matinal, which is broadcast on Telemicro, channel 5.

Sanchez Cardenas also said that even though security and prevention measures are clear, the vaccination process is “Frisked” in the country, so he again called on the authorities to encourage the vaccination program and insist on house-to-house vaccination, as has been said from the beginning.

“At this moment, we have to look for a different procedure of approach to the citizenship; it cannot reiterate something that is not giving them results,” he added.