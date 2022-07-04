Rains subside; alerts stand

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains 18 provinces on alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as flooding.

“The rains will continue in the country due to the effects of an active tropical wave, as well as as by the incidence of a trough.

According to the National Meteorology Office (Onamet) for this Monday, the tropical wave will have left the forecast area, however, a trough is expected to cause moderate downpours at times, thunderstorms and isolated gusts of wind, mainly after noon and in different locations in the southeast regions (including Greater Santo Domingo), northeast, some towns in the center of the country and also different sectors of the border area..