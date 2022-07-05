Abinader changes diplomats

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader made new appointments in the Dominican foreign service, which includes representatives to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization ( UNESCO).

Decree 336-22 establishes, in its first article, that Iris Joseline Pujol Rodríguez is promoted to alternate ambassador at the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic to FAO and the World Food Program (WFP) in Rome, Italy.

The president also appointed Gala Pastora Matos Menéndez as third secretary at the Permanent Mission of the Dominican Republic to the United Nations (UN) in New York, United States.