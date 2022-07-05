Medusa even sucked Odebrecht blood

Santo Domingo.

In October 2018, when the then prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez announced the Plan for the Humanization of the Penitentiary System, he said that the project would be carried out with an investment of 170 million dollars and that in addition to the funds from the Attorney General’s Office, they would invest the compensation that Odebrecht paid after admitting the bribes.

However, from the interrogation carried out on the engineer Antón Casasnovas Nolasco, it is clear that part of the money from the Odebrecht bribes that the State recovered, would have been distracted by acts of corruption in the execution of the Humanization Plan, carried out by the management of Jean Alain Rodriguez.

“I remember that at one point there was a stoppage of flows because at that time some 94 million from Odebrecht were going to arrive, but there was an injection from the State and from then on the amounts began to flow,” the engineer revealed during the interrogation practiced by the Director of Prosecution of the Justice Ministry, Yeni Berenice, and the head of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption Office (Pepca), Wilson Camacho.