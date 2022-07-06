Dominican Republic registers 1st monkeypox case
Photo Diario Libre
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health (MPS) reported Tuesday night that it identified a person with symptoms of monkeypox, a disease that has increased worldwide in recent weeks.
According to information from the ministry, it is a person of Dominican nationality, who recently returned from the United States. It did not specify the date.
The organization reserved the identity, sex and age of the patient, “for ethical reasons.”