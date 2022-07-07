Government bought 30 ambulances for RD$160 million

The acquisition of the ambulances was made through a competitive process in which “about six national companies participated, according to Paliza

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader headed this Thursday the delivery of 30 ambulances that will be distributed in hospitals in different provinces of the country.

The president was with the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, who explained that the investment in these mobile equipment exceeds 160 million pesos.

Paliza said that the acquisition of the ambulances was made through a competitive process in which “about six national companies participated and the purchase was awarded to the cheapest bidder.”

The tender was held in November of last year with the aim of improving the interhospital health service of these demarcations.

They were delivered to the National Health Service (SNS), directed by Mario Lama, with all the corresponding documents and up to three-year guarantees.

In addition, the retired general Juan Manuel Méndez, director of Medical Emergencies of the National Health Service (SNS), explained that through this “it will be provided with the operating resources, for example, fuel and maintenance so that the ambulances do not deteriorate.”

“It is important for the provinces and municipalities to have these teams to preserve lives,” he stressed.

The ambulances were purchased on government instructions through the Administrative Ministry.

Some of the benefited provinces will be Higüey, Hato Mayor, Seibo, Hato Mayor, San Pedro de Macorís, Santo Doningon Oeste, Peravia, Azua, Pedernales, Barahona, among others.