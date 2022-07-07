Lawmakers propose prison in Dominican SW island

Santo Domingo.- The construction of a prison on Isla Beata (southwest) is the solution proposed by several deputies for the overcrowding that the different lockups in the country currently have.

The deputies Elías Wessin Chávez, Miguel Ángel de los Santos and Miguel Bogaert, deposited a resolution to request the President of the Republic the construction of this penitentiary center.

According to the considerations that the deputies place, the statistics of the prison population in the country amounts to 27 202 inmates distributed in three Centers for the Attention of Prisoners of Liberty (Caplip); 19 Center for Deprivation of Liberty (CPL) and 24 Center for Correction and Rehabilitation (CCR) and that due to the current number of prisoners there is “overpopulation”.