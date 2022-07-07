Lawmakers propose prison in Dominican SW island
Santo Domingo.- The construction of a prison on Isla Beata (southwest) is the solution proposed by several deputies for the overcrowding that the different lockups in the country currently have.
The deputies Elías Wessin Chávez, Miguel Ángel de los Santos and Miguel Bogaert, deposited a resolution to request the President of the Republic the construction of this penitentiary center.
According to the considerations that the deputies place, the statistics of the prison population in the country amounts to 27 202 inmates distributed in three Centers for the Attention of Prisoners of Liberty (Caplip); 19 Center for Deprivation of Liberty (CPL) and 24 Center for Correction and Rehabilitation (CCR) and that due to the current number of prisoners there is “overpopulation”.
The most stupid idea ever, why built a prison in a place that it is so dificult to supply? no electricity nothing, very expensive to bring employees there and food, well everything, and for no reason whatsoever, it seems that some legislators see too many movies.
One alternative to building a Dominican ‘Alcatraz’ island prison is to develop a prison reform program. Inmates that have been held for years leave Dominican prison totally unprepared for society. For example, someone who was held under their name for over 10 years does not have a Dominican ID card. They never had one because they are an illegitimate child. Despite the fact the government used their name in a court of law and while they were in prison, they cannot get a job ; and must pay an abagado 75,000 pesos to get an ID card. But they have no money ! Some do not even have taxi or bus fare when they leave prison after serving their term. Why would the prison not arrange an ID card ? Or bus fare ? In many cases , prisoners are without family support. Most are from poor families . No wonder they end up back in overcrowded jails. It would be cheaper in the long term to better organize your present justice & penal system , instead of building new jails.
Agree to a point. However, deciphering who is a good candidate for rehab and who is not is an incredibly difficult job.