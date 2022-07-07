National park rangers have no transport

Santo Domingo.- The administrator of the Jaragua National Park, Aníbal Alberto Díaz, denounced this Wednesday that until the Ministry of the Environment provides them with vehicles to move to their work area, they will not work.

“I had to take a borrowed motorcycle to go to Bahía de las Águilas,” he said through a video in which he showed that the borrowed bike in which he was traveling was damaged while he was moving to monitor a job left by the late minister, Orlando Jorge Mera.

He explained that they must borrow vehicles frequently in order to carry out their work.

“You think it’s fair?,” asks the manager of the country’s biggest national park