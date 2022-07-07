The BA.4 and BA.5 strains of Covid-19 are already in the country

The circulation of the BA.5 subvariant is more dangerous because it can escape the immune response.

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican Republic identified the circulation in several provinces of the new subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 of the omicron variant of Covid-19, whose presence is associated with the increase in cases that the presence of the virus has been registering in recent weeks.

The circulation of the subvariant BA.5, which according to specialists, generates greater danger because it can escape the immune response, was identified in the provinces of Espaillat and San Cristóbal. At the same time, BA.5.1 is found in the National District, a boundary where they were also identified as BA.2.12.1, BA.2.36, and BA.2.6.

The circulation of subvariant BA.4.1 was identified in the provinces of Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, La Vega, Santiago and Santo Domingo, and BA.4 in San Pedro de Macorís and Santiago.

The new subvariants, which join the previously detected BA.2, were identified in 26 samples sequenced at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory, taken between June 6 and 26.

The details were offered by doctors Ronald Skewes, National Director of Epidemiology; Eladio Pérez, Vice Minister of Collective Health and Eddy Pérez, Then, advisor to the Ministry of Public Health on Covid-19 matters, who attribute the increase in cases in recent weeks to the presence of the new subvariants. However, they understand that this identification does not imply a change in the behavior that the virus has had at present, so greater pressure on the system is not expected since what is being seen is that the cases have been registering a slight decrease since three weeks ago.

However, they reminded the population of the importance of self-care and getting vaccinated against the virus, noting that the low hospital pressure in the country, despite the presence of these subvariants, is because they found a vaccinated and therefore protected population.

The contagions of Covid-19

Yesterday the country registered 1,080 new cases of Covid-19, in a total of 9,898 samples processed, for a daily positivity of 21.57% and the last four weeks of 14.30%.

Active cases of the virus stood at 4,400 yesterday. According to health authorities, 70% of positive cases are currently registered in people over 20 years of age, contrary to what happened weeks ago.

Hospitalized

Hospitalized patients due to the disease have registered a decrease, with 196 admitted yesterday in regular beds and 28 in intensive care units, of which eight were connected to ventilators. Bed occupancy is 8.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

No new deaths

Yesterday the country did not register any deaths from Covid-19, keeping the statistics at 4,383 deaths.