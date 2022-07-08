Dominicans top missing migrants list

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registers the highest number of deceased migrants in the Caribbean during 2021, according to the Missing Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

In the annual report on the Americas region, it was revealed that 67 Dominicans lost their lives while traveling through dangerous maritime routes in fragile vessels in the Caribbean region.

The country is followed by Cuba (61), Haiti (10), Ecuador (5), Guyana (3), Bahamas (2), Jamaica (1) and four are listed as undetermined. In the document, there is also a record of the death of nine Dominican migrants in Central America.

Deaths in the region

In total there were in 2021, in the Caribbean region, 180 deaths and disappearances of migrants. During the year 2020, 163 were registered in the year 2019 there were 160.