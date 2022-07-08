Assailants kill a 25-year-old who was on his way to work in Santiago
Unknown persons killed a young man on his way to work, on the Joaquín Balaguer highway, in the Estancia del Yaque sector, where they robbed him of his motorcycle, a cell phone, cash, and his documents.
This is Therasmond Alichenaud, 25 years old, of Haitian nationality, who was a church pastor.
According to witnesses, two men arrived on a motorcycle with a firearm in their hands, boarded the foreigner, and shot him.
Alichenaud’s body was found by passers-by, who explained that he had a bullet wound in the neck.
A relative of the deceased, who arrived at the scene, explained that he had spoken with him on the phone minutes before the event.
