Subvariants cause more Covid-19 infections

Santo Domingo, DR.

The presence of different subvariants of the Covid-19 omicron lineage, present in at least ten provinces of the country, continues to generate an increase in virus infections, with 1,079 new positive cases reported yesterday, which raised the number of active cases to 5,628.

According to the latest sample sequencing report made at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory, the subvariants BA.2.12.1 circulate in the country; BA.2.36; BA.2.6; BA.2.9; BA.4; BA.4.1; BA.5 and BA.5.1 and XAG of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

The subvariants identified in samples taken last June are distributed in different provinces, including Santo Domingo, Santiago, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal, Puerto Plata, Peravia, La Vega, Hermanas Mirabal, Espaillat, Duarte and in the National District.

The epidemiological bulletin number 840 issued yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology notified the processing of 9,902 laboratory samples, of which 1,079 were positive.

Daily positivity was placed at 21.53%, and that of the last four weeks at 14.65%.

The new cases were detected in almost all the country’s provinces, with the highest number in the National District, Santo Domingo, Santiago, Duarte, La Altagracia, La Romana, Peravia, and San Cristóbal.

Hospitalization

Yesterday, 232 patients hospitalized due to the Covid-19 disease were reported.

Of this total, 204 were admitted to regular wards, occupying 8.6% of the available beds, and 28 in Intensive Care Units (ICU), for occupancy of 4.8%.

Eight patients were connected to ventilators, for approximately 1.7% of the equipment available for patients with the disease. For several weeks the country has not reported any deaths from Covid-19, maintaining the accumulated number of 4,383 deaths for lethality that continues to decrease, standing at 0.71% yesterday.