7,071 Covid cases recorded in seven days

The first week of this month recorded 1,000 Covid cases daily.

Santo Domingo, DR

According to data presented in its epidemiological bulletins, the Ministry of Public Health registered a total of 7,071 coronavirus infections between the week of July 3-10.

In its bulletin number 837, the health authorities reported 874 new cases of Covid. They also specified that there were 4,373 active cases as of that date.

According to the reports, 967 new infections were registered on Monday, 1,080 on Tuesday, 1,079 new cases on Wednesday, and 1,317 on Thursday.

During these days, the positivity for the last four weeks stood at 13.56%, while the daily positivity remained at approximately 21.15%.

Infections continued to rise over the weekend. Some 1,029 cases were reported on Friday.

After 8,024 samples were processed and 5,067 active cases, another 725 new infections were detected on Saturday, according to bulletin number 843 of yesterday, Sunday.

As of the last Public Health report, the daily positivity stood at 21.89%.

Hospital occupancy

Regarding hospital occupancy, health authorities reported that 198 of the 2373 beds enabled in health centers for Covid admissions are occupied, which translates to 8.3%.

On the other hand, 27 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds were registered out of the 585 available in the Dominican health system. Likewise, of these hospitalizations, only seven ventilators were reported to be in use.

Risk groups

A total of 4,383 persons have died since the pandemic began, with a case fatality rate of 0.71%.

No deaths were reported during the week. However, the Ministry continues to note that the groups at risk of contracting the disease are people with comorbidities.

Yesterday’s bulletin indicates that 24.62% of the deaths were due to hypertension, while 15.90% were due to diabetes.

Meanwhile, 3,698 pregnant women and 3,065 health care workers have been affected by the coronavirus to date.

Santo Domingo and the National District continue to occupy first place regarding the number of people infected.

FIGURES

New Centaurus variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned yesterday, Sunday, about the appearance of the Centaurus subvariant, which is preliminarily known to be able to infect people regardless of the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in their bodies acquired through natural infection or via the application of a dose of vaccine.

Most common symptoms

The symptoms of Centaurus are similar to those of the Omicron variant: fever, asthenia, fatigue, headache, and cough, but diarrhea, vomiting, and sore throat are also common.