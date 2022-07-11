Álvaro Arvelo is in the Cedimat ICU affected by covid-19

They say that admission to the ICU is preventive.

The renowned journalist Álvaro Arvelo Jr., suffering from covid-19, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Diagnostic and Advanced Medicine Centers and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (Cedimat).

The communicator, also called “the human encyclopedia,” is a star figure in the radio program “El Gobierno de la Mañana,” and it was there that it was reported that his admission to the ICU is “preventive.”

“On the recommendation of his doctors, they decided to admit him to Cedimat yesterday and placed him in an Intensive Care Unit, but not because he is seriously ill, far from it. They are doing it in a preventive way,” said the communicator Najib Chahede, after he communicated with Dr. Margarita García, wife of Don Arvelo.

Cedimat has not issued any information in this regard, and given the requirements of journalists, it recommends that it be the family that reports on the intellectual’s health.

For years Alvarito has been dragging health situations that have led him to undergo different medical processes.