Haitian national arrested after attempting to enter the country with 657,600 pesos

Dajabón. The Cuerpo Especializado de Seguridad Fronteriza Terrestre (CESFronT) in coordination with the Dirección General de Aduanas (DGA) detained a Haitian national for attempting to enter the country with a large sum of money without the proper declaration.

The foreigner Pierre Saint-Pierre, who presented a suspicious profile, was seized for 24,611.00 dollars and 657,600.00 Dominican pesos.

The agents explained that the money was transported attached to his body.

Two cell phones were also confiscated, one iPhone and the other Samsung, and a passport, identity card, and driver’s license of Haitian issuance.

Members of the CESFronT, assigned to the Border Operations Base Batalla Sabana Larga, through intelligence work at the checkpoint “El filtro,” located at the Dominican border crossing Dajabón – Ouanaminthe.

The detainee, with the documents and the seized goods, was handed over to members of the General Customs Directorate (DGA) of this demarcation, for the corresponding legal purposes.