Dominican Republic Medusa; bogus transport contracts

Santo Domingo. – According to the Justice Ministry, another of the modalities used to defraud the State, by the defendants in the Medusa case, was the contracting of alleged transportation services that the signatories of the contracts did not execute, but the money was used by the defendants.

According to the indictment, the defendants, Alfredo Alexander Solano Augusto and Jonnathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert, after signing the contracts, communicated with the alleged service providers and told them that amounts of money had been deposited in their accounts by mistake. withdraw and deliver together with a debit card to the person designated for those purposes.

“In the course of the investigation of various acts of corruption involving the former Attorney General of the Republic, the defendant Jean Alain Rodríguez Sánchez and a large part of his main collaborators, irregularities were detected in transportation services contracted by the Attorney General’s Office.”

“Therefore, a verification was initiated regarding twenty-two transport service contracts…”