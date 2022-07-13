Dominicans donate blood: hemo-center

Santo Domingo.- With the collaborative support of public and private institutions and social organizations, the National Blood Center increased the number of permanent blood donors from 170 to 8,000, allowing it to increase the capacity to respond to the demand to attend to emergency situations.

The director of the institution, Pedro Sing, said that in November 2021, when the blood bank began its operations, it only had 170 voluntary and permanent donors registered and until this month that number had risen to 8,000.

Although he values this progress in the struggle of the National Blood Center to ensure the provision of blood components in a timely manner to all citizens who need them to cure diseases and preserve their lives as positive, he acknowledges that the deficit remains high.