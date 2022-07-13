Opposition party adds distance with inmates

Santo Domingo.-Members of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) yesterday adopted a reserved position regarding the accusation in the Medusa case.

The group of those interviewed prior to an ordinary meeting of the governing body, agreed to point out that the work of the Public Ministry is to prove the guilt of those involved, although always respecting the processes.

Former justice minister Francisco Domínguez Brito asserted that if there is evidence, it is mandatory for justice to apply the law.