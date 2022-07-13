Stray bullet wounds 10-year-old boy in Santiago

A 10-year-old boy was wounded last night by a stray bullet in the La Yagüita sector of El Ejido in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros.

The minor, whose name is withheld for legal reasons, is receiving medical attention at the regional children’s hospital Dr. Arturo Grullon of Santiago.

The medical report states that the child has a bullet wound in the left leg.

According to versions, the bullet hit the minor when he was bathing with a hose in the front of the house where he lives with his parents.

Shootings frequently occur in La Yagüita de El Ejido, with unfortunate results.