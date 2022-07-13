WHO: in Dominican Republic 64.6 out of 100,000 inhabitants die in traffic accidents

According to the CNN en Español portal, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Dominican Republic has the highest number of deaths in traffic accidents per inhabitant in the world.

According to WHO data updated for 2020-2021, five countries in Africa and Latin America have the highest number of fatal accidents on streets, roads, and highways.

For the WHO, the leading cause of death in young people aged 15 to 29 years is traffic accidents, as stated in its Report on the world situation of road safety of 2018, which, on the other hand, continues to increase.

More than half of these deaths worldwide correspond to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, the so-called “vulnerable users of public roads,” according to the WHO: In the Dominican Republic, the annual deaths from traffic accidents are around 3,000 people.

The other countries included in the top 5 are Eritrea, in position five; Liberia, in position four; Venezuela, at number three and Zimbabwe, at number two on the list.