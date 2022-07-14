Heat, Sahara dust continue

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) reported that the hot temperatures will continue today Thursday due to the time of year, the warm wind from the southeast, and the incursion of Saharan dust.

Due to the hot temperatures, Onamet recommended the use of light clothing, preferably light colors, drinking enough liquids, and avoiding exposure to the sun without proper protection from 11:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon.

The institution explained that the trough that affected the country left the forecast area, but there are still cloudy remnants that, together with the effects of the east wind, will transport cloud nuclei so that they continue to produce cloudy clouds with weak downpours, being moderate to strong at times, especially on the localities of the northeast, southeast, Cibao Valley, Central Cordillera, and border area.