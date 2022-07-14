Dominican roads head mortality rate

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic heads the list of countries with the highest mortality rate due to traffic accidents per year in the world, according to statistics from the World Health Organization, which were released by CNN en Español.

According to updated data from the WHO for 2020-2021, there are five countries in Africa and Latin America that lead the ranking with the highest number of fatal accidents on streets and highways.

In the Dominican Republic, the annual deaths from traffic accidents are around 3,000 people, according to the WHO.