Deadline to register motorcycles; expect throngs
Santo Domingo.- The opportunities for motorcyclists in five provinces to register their vehicles have already run out.
Yesterday was the last day that you could ride a motorcycle without registration in the National District, Santo Domingo and San Cristóbal, Santiago, and San Francisco de Macorís.
The National Institute of Traffic and Land Transport (Intrant) did not agree to give another extension, on top of those it had given since June 2021.
The real world observation will demonstrate less than half of the motos in the country will be registered after this deadline is over.