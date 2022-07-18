Santiago traffic = chaos

Santiago.- Traffic congestion in the city of Santiago has had a notable increase in recent months, where not only the Historic Center has been affected, but also the main avenues of the province.

According to studies by the National Central of Transport Workers (CNTT) and various municipal departments and driver organizations, the vehicle fleet in the city of Santiago is around 350,000 private vehicles and almost 12,000 public vehicles, most of which do not they have an alternation in the schedule and cause blockages.

Juan Marte, president of this entity, assures that in this town there is no wise transit and transportation policy, causing more and more a true “chaos” and disorder.