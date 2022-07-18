Santo Domingo’s rivers languish

Santo Domingo.- From the time of Trujillo until today, more than 20 projects emerged that promised the rescue of the Ozama and Isabela rivers.

Every discharge of contaminated water is a deathblow.

Debris streams have weakened it and it languishes. The attempts to revive it extend his life a little longer, but the continuous attacks he suffers condemn the Ozama River to a slow death.

On the other hand, even in a critical state, the Ozama is the main source of drinking water supply for the inhabitants of Greater Santo Domingo.