Agenda of the 2nd Latin American Digital Health Congress announced

Representatives from Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, the United States, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the United States will participate.

Arium Digital Health and AF Comunicación Estratégica presented the agenda of the 2nd Latin American Digital Health Congress, “The Road to an Integral Digital Transformation,” which will take place on September 6 and 7 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Santo Domingo.

Fedor Vidal, CEO of Arium Salud Digital, announced that this edition would have the opening words from the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Rivera, and 35 exhibitors will participate who will analyze the impact of covid-19 on digital health, the challenge of cybersecurity, telemedicine and remote second opinions, technologies and the generation of value in the patient experience, among other topics which favor the improvement of processes and the adequate response to the present and future needs of the sector.

Vidal, the organizer of the congress, said that there would be seven panels made up of representatives from different entities in the healthcare and technology sectors and three keynote conferences: “Trends 2022: Understanding the post-pandemic digital world,” “Digital Transformation of the Healthcare Sector: A Practical Look at Where to Start,” and “The Governance of Health Data,” will be given by Rogelio Umaña, consultant in communication, digital marketing, strategy and social networks in Costa Rica, Gastón Gabin, CEO of INTEGRA and José David Montilla, vice minister Digital Agenda, respectively.

Amelia Reyes Mora, president of AF Comunicación Estratégica, indicated that international experts from Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Guatemala, the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico would be present with local executives. She also said that “just as we have contributed to the positioning of health tourism as a country brand, we are working to raise awareness of the impact of digital health in order to increase the competitiveness of the Dominican Republic’s healthcare offer and encourage the involvement of all stakeholders.”

The also Vice President of the Dominican Association of Health Tourism (ADTS) indicated that the congress would have outstanding local participation, in which Dr. Mario Lama, executive director of the National Health Service (SNS); Eladio Pérez, deputy minister of Collective Health of the Ministry of Public Health; and Eddy Pérez Then, director of the School of Medicine and Research Center, O&M University, will speak. Also, Rafael Mena, pediatric intensivist and telemedicine expert.

Along with Patricia González, executive president of Amadita; Juan Gabriel Gautreaux Martínez, executive director of the National Cybersecurity Center; Víctor Rojas, executive vice-president of Seguros Reservas; Dr. Olivier Ronveaux, representative of PAHO; Juan Estrada, senior director of Massachusetts General Hospital and Martha Machorro of the Mexican Radiology Company.

Also participating will be Dr. Héctor Sánchez Navarro, deputy director of HOMS; Gricely Pozo, medical director of CEMDOE; José Natalio Redondo, president of Grupo Rescue and Hamid Feiz, president and CEO of IDA Healthcare.

Fedor Vidal and Magdalena Rathe, technical advisors of OSES, will present the study “The State of Digital Health in the Dominican Republic,” the first publication that will analyze the needs of the public and private sectors and show the status of care processes in service provider organizations, the insurance and pharmaceutical sector and their priorities for digitalization and digital transformation.

Moderators

The panels that will take place will be guided by Drs. Alejandro Cambiaso, president of ADTS and medical vice president of Seguros Reservas; Nepomuceno Mejía, medical director of Hospital General Plaza de la Salud; José Rafael Yunén, of Grupo Yunén; Julián Javier, medical director of the Naples Cardiology and Endovascular Center; and Javier Potes, general director of Consorcio Mexicano de Hospitales. Julissa Cruz Abreu, executive director of Indotel, and Juan Carlos Restrepo, vice-president of Technology of Grupo Humano, will also be moderators.

Public-private support

The Ministry of Public Health, the Dominican Association of Health Tourism, Digital Agenda 2030 of the Ministry of the Presidency, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (AMCHAMDR), the ICT Chamber, the Dominican Institute for Quality (Indocal), the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (INTEC) and the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) are backing this activity.

The sponsors that make this event possible are Seguros Reservas, Massachusetts General Hospital, Amadita Laboratorio Clínico, Global Médica Dominicana, Centro Médico de Diabetes y Obesidad (CEMDOE), Hospital Metropolitano de Santiago (HOMS), Hospital General Plaza de la Salud, Banco Promerica, Farmacia Carol, Mallén, Ida Healthcare, Advanced Asset Management, Farmaconal, Farmaplan, Sendiu Canales Digitales, Humano Seguros, Primera ARS de Humano and CEELIMP.

The media partners supporting the effective dissemination of this important initiative are Listín Diario, Resumen de Salud, Medihealth, Technology, Revista Contacto, La Consulta Médica, Factor de Éxito, La 91 FM, Rumba 98.5, Vida y Éxito, Dominican Today and Crónicas de Salud.

For more information and registration, please visit congresosaluddigital.com.