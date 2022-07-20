Additionally: Lawmakers say forced labor persists in sugarcane fields

Santo Domingo, DR.

The chairman of the Ways and Means Commerce Subcommittee, Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon, and Congressman Dan Kildee, D-Michigan and deputy leader of the House Democratic Caucus and co-chairman of the House Democratic Sugar Caucus, issued a statement yesterday on their recent visit to the Dominican Congress, and their consideration of allegations related to forced labor in the Dominican sugar industry.

This is the members of Congress’s statement:

“More than ten years ago, a labor complaint under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) asked the U.S. government to investigate allegations of forced labor in the Dominican sugar industry.

Earlier this month, we met with workers and officials in the Dominican Republic to better understand this perplexing issue that has been present for decades.

Significant progress has been made to address child labor and reduce human trafficking.

However, our observations and conversations with people on the ground confirmed official reports and recent news investigations that indicators of forced labor persist.

“We saw the arduous working and living conditions endured by sugarcane cutters to produce sugar for our consumption. They live with their families in company-provided housing settlements, called “bateyes,” in harsh and substandard conditions.

Even Central Romana, the largest sugar producer in the Dominican Republic, which initiated some improvements, acknowledged that its facilities need much more significant gains.

“Despite this, a culture of fear seems to permeate the industry, where company supervisors, armed guards, and officials of an unrepresentative union watch over workers in the fields and on the bateyes.

Some workers described being ordered to remain quiet and not to speak to anyone about their conditions before our visit.

Such harassment and intimidation are unacceptable and confirm the need for immediate action.

Role of the Agency

The House Ways and Means Trade Subcommittee is one of six House Ways and Means Committee subcommittees.

Its jurisdiction will include bills and matters referred to the Ways and Means Committee relating to customs and customs administration, including the structure of tariffs and import duties, classification, valuation and special rules applying to imports, and special tariff provisions and procedures relating to customs operations affecting exports and imports.

It also deals with import trade issues, including the impact of imports, industry relief from harmful substances, adjustment assistance, programs to encourage competitive responses to senses, and unfair import practices, including antidumping and countervailing duty.

Same with import policy related to dependence on foreign sources of supply, reciprocal commodity, and trade agreements, including multilateral and bilateral trade negotiations and implementation of the accords involving tariff and non-tariff trade barriers.

Central Romana

The Central Romana Corporation, Ltd. is an agro-industrial and tourism company rooted in the Dominican Republic. It began operations in 1912 as a sugar producer and has become the largest producer in the country and was a pioneer in the area of tourism and free trade zones. In addition to sugar, Central Romana has diversified into the areas of chemicals, free zones, livestock, meat and dairy products processing, construction materials and iron production, and port and airport operations.