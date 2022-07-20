Dengue attacks; children should be taken to hospital as soon as they present fever

Santo Domingo, DR

The director of Epidemiology, Dr. Ronald Skewes, recalled that this is an epidemic year for dengue and that it is from the second half of the year when there is traditionally a more significant increase in cases.

To date, the country has registered around 2,800 cases of dengue fever and 14 suspected deaths, while the children’s hospitals of Greater Santo Domingo receive an average of five patients per day.

The directors of these centers urge parents to take their children to receive assistance as soon as they present fever.

Dr. Ronald Skewes said that families and communities should contribute to cleaning their environment to avoid the breeding of the transmitting mosquito.

He recalled that the important thing is prevention, which is achieved by cleaning the environments of the containers that can accumulate rainwater and covering the water stored for domestic consumption.

“We are in the epidemiological alert zone for dengue, we have not reached the alarm zone,” said the official, who called on the population to go to the health services as soon as fever appears.