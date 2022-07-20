Public Health reports 2 new monkeypox cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health, through the Vice Ministry of Collective Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology, confirmed Tuesday night the detection of two new monkeypox infections (MXV) in the country.

According to a press release from the ministry, one is a 51-year-old woman, resident in Santiago, and another is a 19-year-old man, resident in Monte Plata.

The agency explained that the cases were detected through the National Epidemiological Surveillance System.