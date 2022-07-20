The US recognizes Dominicans’ efforts against human trafficking
Washington.- The Dominican Republic is making significant efforts to eliminate human trafficking and smuggling, according to a report presented today by the United States Department of State.
In the 22nd annual report on human trafficking and smuggling (TIP), the State Department maintains the country in category 2 and ensures that prevention, protection, and prosecution actions have increased.
According to the document, which was presented by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an event broadcast live, the Dominican Republic achieved convictions for 10 traffickers in 2021, more than twice as many as in 2020.
completely manipulated report comdemning venezuela, Honduras and Cuba for human trafiking and congratulating DR and mexico, lol using such a serious issue to black list countries for political reasons is what the US has always done, those reports are toilet paper.
This is the warm up by the US Gov’t to justify sending funds to the RD to continue the fight against trafficking.
What was not said in this DT article is “The United States assures the DR “does not meet the minimum standards” against human trafficking” – Hoy, July 19th.
The brevity of the DT article omitted to reveal the full context of Secretary Blinken’s broadcast. Yes, there were more convictions of traffickers. Omitted was the regularization of Venezelan immigration has reduced the risk of human trafficking. Omitted was “the government failed to provide justice or screen and assist Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian descent”.