The US recognizes Dominicans’ efforts against human trafficking

Washington.- The Dominican Republic is making significant efforts to eliminate human trafficking and smuggling, according to a report presented today by the United States Department of State.

In the 22nd annual report on human trafficking and smuggling (TIP), the State Department maintains the country in category 2 and ensures that prevention, protection, and prosecution actions have increased.

According to the document, which was presented by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an event broadcast live, the Dominican Republic achieved convictions for 10 traffickers in 2021, more than twice as many as in 2020.