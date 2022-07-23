Missing 80 years old Italian found dead in Las Terrenas

SAMANÁ.- The body of a man of Italian nationality was found lifeless and with signs of violence on the Bulevar Turístico del Atlántico highway, near La Majagua in the municipality of Las Terrenas, Samana.

Piero Giovanetti, 80 years old, a resident of that municipality, was reported by his relatives as missing since July 18.

The Central Directorate of Criminal Intelligence (DICRIM), arrested four suspects for investigation purposes in order to clarify the facts.

Meanwhile, the body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Pathology to determine the cause of death.