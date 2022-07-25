Agency rates Dominican road carnage

Santo Domingo.- A study carried out by the International Highway Assessment Program (iRAP), a road safety rating agency, revealed that the probability of having an accident, resulting in death or serious injury on the country’s three main trunk roads is 78%, in the South Corridor; 74.4% for the Duarte Highway and 40% on the main road in the Eastern region.

The study “Information Gathering for the Evaluation of the Three Road Corridors Under the iRAP Methodology” was carried out in March 2021 by technicians specialized in road evaluation, from the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP), the Ministry of Public Works with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Organization (UN).

Among the objectives of the evaluation was to reduce the number of deaths due to traffic accidents and serious injuries, provide an investment strategy to improve the safety of the roads, and promote a design or investment that allows anticipating the possible errors of the users that cause the accidents.

To make the diagnosis, a special vehicle equipped with 360-degree cameras and artificial intelligence was used.