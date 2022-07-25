Agency rates Dominican road carnage
Santo Domingo.- A study carried out by the International Highway Assessment Program (iRAP), a road safety rating agency, revealed that the probability of having an accident, resulting in death or serious injury on the country’s three main trunk roads is 78%, in the South Corridor; 74.4% for the Duarte Highway and 40% on the main road in the Eastern region.
The study “Information Gathering for the Evaluation of the Three Road Corridors Under the iRAP Methodology” was carried out in March 2021 by technicians specialized in road evaluation, from the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP), the Ministry of Public Works with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Organization (UN).
Among the objectives of the evaluation was to reduce the number of deaths due to traffic accidents and serious injuries, provide an investment strategy to improve the safety of the roads, and promote a design or investment that allows anticipating the possible errors of the users that cause the accidents.
To make the diagnosis, a special vehicle equipped with 360-degree cameras and artificial intelligence was used.
What a deadly shame !!!!
Would like to say the only way to end this carnage is to implore each and every operator to drive carefully as if young and infant children are in their vehicles or the vehicles of other operators. But that suggestion falls upon deaf ears as most of us have come to understand there is a vast group of Dominican drivers who just don’t care, they will continue their ugly driving behavior, children or no children. Sad and bloody !!!!
The government knows what to do to remedy the situation. It lacks the will to do it.
My favourite Dominican maneuver is going at a snails pace in the merge lane and then once running out of space proceed to merge into the side of your car, thinking all the while, that they have the right of way. I drove 1000km’s around the country over the past few days and this was an ever so common habit. The same once they are stopped on the side of the road and start going again. Simply no looking back to see if it is safe to merge. BTW…there is no specific class of vehicle doing this. Everything from wired together Mazda B2000’s to track ready AMG Mercedes.