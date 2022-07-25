Respite from violence, Haitian children flee to DR

Port-au-Price.- “The shootings continues to make noise in my head,” Esperancia Rémy, 12, tells Efe, one of many children who have fled from Cité Soleil, a municipality in the metropolitan region of Port-au-Prince, the scene in recent weeks of a bloody war between armed gangs.

The girl is sheltered with hundreds of minors in a school in Delmas 33, while her parents are still in Cité Soleil, where clashes between armed gangs have left more than a hundred dead and thousands of new displaced, according to humanitarian organizations and human rights.

In total, there are some 700 refugee children from Cité-Soleil, mostly unaccompanied, housed in five centers run by the charity La famille de Kizito.