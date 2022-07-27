Dominican Republic, JetBlue square off

Santo Domingo.- Comments about the airline JetBlue are flying high in the Dominican Republic, but not for a good reason.

The mistreatment and irresponsibility denounced by passengers on round trips to the United States have placed their company in serious questioning, so many that they have reached the Chamber of Deputies, from where it is requested, via its president Alfredo Pacheco, the cancellation of the operating license.

It is a request that they support by distinction.

Source: El Caribe