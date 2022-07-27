New law makes it easy to seize illegal assets

Santo Domingo.- Yesterday, the Senate unanimously converted into law the Asset Forfeiture, for the confiscation of illicit assets in the Dominican Republic, accepting the more than 40 amendments made by the Chamber of Deputies.

The legislative initiative now passes to the Executive Power, where its promulgation or observation will be weighed.

The piece leaves behind more than 12 years of congressional debates, and both in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, it was approved unanimously and was granted the category of organic law.

The senators met hours before to review more than 40 modifications and concluded that the amendments improve the piece much more.

This rule was analyzed in a bicameral commission for a year and a half and the most notable point was the elimination of retroactivity, so it will apply from the date of enactment.

The domain extinction bill resurfaced from the merger of two initiatives of the same nature, one by Senator Antonio Taveras.