Ex Justice Minister mastered the art of the steal

Santo Domingo..-Among the accusations that the Specialized Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption (Pepca) makes to former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez, is having acquired a plot of land of about 30,000 square meters in exchange for granting the public eviction force, as well as having built the perimeter fence of said property with money from the Attorney General’s Office that was registered as bathroom maintenance.

The land is located on Avenida Circunvalación de Santo Domingo, one kilometer from the Yamasá highway, Mata San Juan sector, Villa Mella, as detailed in the accusatory file against the 63 natural and legal persons involved in the Medusa operation.

“These lands have a title certificate in the name of the Santa Bárbara Real Estate company, owned by Roberto Santiago Moquete Ortiz.”.