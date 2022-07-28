Ex official says thieves return to Valle Nuevo

Santo Domingo. – The former Minister of the Environment, Francisco Domínguez Brito, described as unfortunate that “those who did damage without right of any kind” in the Valle Nuevo National Park are rewarded, regarding the compensation process carried out by the authorities for the benefit of farmers in that area.

Diario Libre compared the list of beneficiaries with the census carried out during the administration of Domínguez Brito in 2016, when the authorities evicted and proceeded to recover the occupied land in Constanza. The figures presented by both surveys do not agree, despite the fact that the list was based on data reflected in the census.

The presidential candidate for the Dominican Liberation Party lamented that the recovery plan “has stopped” and that, “worse yet, as is suspected, much of the money has remained in the hands of others in Valle Nuevo.”