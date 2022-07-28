Few Covid infections in municipalities

The daily positivity of the new coronavirus was placed yesterday at 21.96%. /LD file

Santo Domingo, DR.

The country has 25 weeks with a seven-day incidence of Covid-19 below 50 per 100,000 inhabitants. In comparison, 34% of the country’s municipalities have not reported positive virus cases for three weeks, according to reports from the National Epidemiology Directorate.

Variants

Meanwhile, the BA.4 variant maintains the highest circulation in the country at present, identified in 68% of the sequenced samples taken during the week of July 8 to 15, followed by BA.5 present in 21% and BA.2 in 11%.

The director of Epidemiology offered the report, Ronald Skewes, who highlighted that both cases and positivity of the virus maintain a decreasing trend.

435 new cases

Meanwhile, yesterday the country reported 435 new positive cases of the virus, captured in 3,542 samples.

The daily positivity of the new coronavirus stood yesterday at 21.96%, and the total number of active cases registered is 2,638.

Positivity in the last four weeks stands at 12.76%.

The accumulated record of positive cases to date is 627,460 and 4,383 deaths.